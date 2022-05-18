Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save.
When Jurassic Park touched down for the first time in 1993, the world was wowed by its lifelike dinosaurs and cutting-edge effects technology. Decades later, the main cast of that original hit and the modern-day stars of the Jurassic World franchise will appear together in Jurassic World Dominion.