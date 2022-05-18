Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save .

When Jurassic Park touched down for the first time in 1993, the world was wowed by its lifelike dinosaurs and cutting-edge effects technology. Decades later, the main cast of that original hit and the modern-day stars of the Jurassic World franchise will appear together in Jurassic World Dominion.