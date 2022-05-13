Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save .

Founded in the social media age, activewear brand Gymshark, valued at over $1 billion in 2020, has developed a following most apparel brands would kill for. To showcase that fanaticism, and to reward its many fans, the company opened a pop-up stall in London, fronted by its founder Ben Francis to sell authentic branded products at market prices.