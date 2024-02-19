Announcing! Brandweek is headed to Phoenix, Arizona this September 23–26. Join us there to explore the future of marketing, discover cutting-edge strategies and network with the best in the business.

VisitBritain‘s longstanding “Great” tourism campaign, which encourages travelers to flock to Great Britain and Northern Ireland, is set to get even more creative, with ambitions to deliver award-winning work and grow the nation’s appeal on the world stage.

The campaign has been running for 12 years. It debuted long before Britain’s exit from the European Union and just ahead of the 2012 London Olympic and Paralympic Games and Queen Elizabeth II’s Diamond Jubilee, established to showcase the countries of Wales, England, Scotland and Northern Ireland to the world.

Under its new director, Kate Taylor Tett, who stepped up from deputy director last fall, the campaign aims to grow overall visitor numbers to 39.5 million this year, up from 37.8 million inbound visits in 2023. Should it achieve that goal, it estimates that $43 million (£34.1 million) will be added to the U.K. economy.

As one of several public bodies that operates within the U.K. government’s Cabinet Office, the “Great” campaign is serviced through a framework of 26 agencies. The roster, which applies across the units the Cabinet Office oversees, includes Accenture Song, DDB UK, Havas UK, M&C Saatchi, Manning Gottlieb OMD, Tag Europe and Tullo Marshall Warren.

At the last review in October 2021, the overall framework budget was advertised as being £490 million across a four-year contract.

VisitBritain also operates alongside partners such as the BBC, British Airways, the Premier League, Fever-Tree, Universal Music Group and Darktrace, as well as a host of small businesses and high-profile individuals who help promote its messaging through their platforms.

I want to see it as a beacon of talent and creativity and effectiveness. But not just in the context of the U.K. government or even of national brands. Kate Taylor Tett, director of Great Britain and Northern Ireland’s “Great” campaign

“’Great’ is a strong campaign and a testament to the fact that it’s survived 13 years [of] governments,” stated Taylor Tett, former marketing director at British retailer House of Fraser and executive at AMV BBDO. She joined VisitBritain in 2020.

“It has so much more potential than it’s been able to achieve,” she continued. “I want to see it as a beacon of talent and creativity and effectiveness. But not just in the context of the U.K. government or even of national brands, I think we should be up there competing with the best private-sector brands, as well.”

And now, VisitBritain intends to up its game in terms of creative output, with Taylor Tett hoping to see it pick up awards along the way to prove its international appeal. She admits that she has high hopes of winning at Cannes Lions.

“I spent the first 10 years of my career in an ad agency where creativity is king,” she said. “But I feel that that is what is going to move things forward at pace. Our budgets are relatively meager. They’re depressing versus the private sector, and they’re even pretty meager versus our competitors. And so, creativity has to be the thing that sets us apart.”

VisitBritain is led by a centralized team of around 20 people based within the Cabinet Office. Meanwhile, around 100 others are working within partner organizations or in other parts of the government such as the Department for International Trade. There are also in-market teams to offer local insights, based in British embassies where their role may only include one-half of their time on marketing initiatives.

The evolution of tourism marketing

In recent years, some countries have upped their game when it comes to garnering the attention of potential tourists. There have been much-lauded campaigns from Visit Iceland and Visit Norway for example, which add a creative idea, or a central narrative, alongside scenic imagery of what visitors can expect.

“Having a fame-driving creative campaign that crystallizes your country’s unique DNA and is captivating enough to generate earned media is exponentially more effective than paid spend alone. It can quite literally put your country on the map,” explained Stevie Archer, executive creative director at SS+K, which works with Visit Iceland.

She added that the humor-led campaigns produced in recent years changed the perceptions of Iceland, and a single campaign, “Looks Like You Need Iceland,” generated $40 million in earned media while helping restore the country’s travel to pre-pandemic levels.

Last year, VisitBritain began its “See Things Differently” campaign, the first phase of which came with a budget of $12.3 million (£9.8 million) while aiming to promote British experiences.

Within that overarching campaign, one element specifically targeted younger travelers, as VisitBritain hopes to change perceptions of the U.K. away from the London-focused idea of red telephone boxes, Big Ben and quaint traditions from the past, such as afternoon tea. An example of that move came through the U.S. campaign released last March, “Spilling the Tea on GB.”

It offered advice on the various methods that visitors could use to “unleash” their sense of adventure through social media posts, while attempting to focus on other cities away from London, which the majority of tourists still base their trips around.

According to Brandwatch research, the hashtag #seethingsdifferently gained 33.8 million impressions on X alone from Jan. 1, 2023, through Feb. 13, 2024.

Taylor Tett explains that the age of American tourists to the U.K. tends to skew to an older demographic, which she now hopes to impact. She cites research that found that almost one-half (47%) of tourism nights spent in the U.K. were in London, but among those who had interacted with the campaign, 65% were outside of the capital city.

Much of the strategy to engage youth is channel-based, taking the campaign to new places where it had not previously activated, such as gaming, either by building its own experiences or piggybacking on others. Messaging is also central as it aims to paint a more dynamic picture of the U.K. through its culture of music, sport and film.

Travel influencers have become core to the majority of the strategy, and last year, an artificial intelligence game that was part of multimillion-dollar campaign “Fake (Br)it til You Make It” prodded American travelers to try to imitate various British accents, judged by AI, and then shared their scores on social media.





Two ads from the campaign promoting parts of the U.K. outside of London

She added that to maximize activity internationally, as well, the campaign would retarget its trade activity off the back of tourism or student activations, with other parts of Europe, Asia and increasingly the Middle East seen as important areas to target.

Perception change is one of the campaign’s key performance indicators, along with consideration growth as a destination and surprising consumers alongside the vital repayment of taxpayer investment.

Growing visitor numbers outside of London and encouraging them to visit other corners of Great Britain and Northern Ireland will continue to be another focus and ambition for the campaign, too.