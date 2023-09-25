Learn the ins, outs, dos and don’ts of creator marketing at Social Media Week Europe this 10–11 October in London. Register for your in-person or virtual pass .

In partnership with Tesco Group, Coca-Cola is inviting people to try a bottle of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar through an augmented reality experience running now across major cities in the U.K.

The “#TakeATaste” digital out-of-home (OOH) campaign will see 3D anamorphic creative presented on OOH screens in London, Birmingham, Manchester and other U.K. cities.

People will be able to scan the QR code on the screens using their mobile device to load an AR experience that allows them to “grab” a digital bottle of the beverage and receive a coupon that can be redeemed at Tesco stores for a free bottle of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar or its Cherry version.





The Coca-Cola Company

“The campaign builds on our ‘Best Coke Ever?’ platform which is designed to trial among those who refuse to compromise on taste in choosing zero calories,” said Laura Moon, senior brand manager for Coca-Cola Zero Sugar. “By using interactivity and gamification, this is a fun and digital-first approach to sampling whilst living and breathing our Real Magic philosophy.”

People who participate in this promotion will also receive “gamers points” on the Coca-Cola app, which can be used to enter giveaways.

This campaign is supported by influencer partnerships on Instagram. It will run through Oct. 15.

Media agency EssenceMediacom, digital OOH creative production studio DOOH.com, interactive and 3D production company Studio Dialect and outdoor advertising company JCDecaux participated in this campaign.