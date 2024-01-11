Gousto Goes to Court to 'Steal the Show' From Primetime TV

The evolution of digital marketing isn’t slowing down—and neither should you. Connect with a community of brand pros and content creators at Social Media Week to learn how to keep pace with the trends, challenges and technology. Register now to save 35% .

Courtroom TV dramas have had a hold on global audiences at least as far back as the original Perry Mason. Getting lost in the latest binge watch is tempting, but what about dinner? Fortunately, taking a minute to sort out your evening meal before hitting play is getting easier all the time, according to a new ad from meal kit service Gousto.

With the show-stopping aromas and tastes that home cooking can bring at the forefront, Gousto launched its “Steal the Show” campaign. Created by agency Mother London, the launch comes with a series of 60-second videos, the first of which drops viewers into a dire court case, only to see the whole courtroom diverted by the smell of food.

The short is directed by Tim McNaughton of The Bobbsey Twins From Homicide, known for delivering on the irreverent humor that appears here. As the defense rests and a man’s life hangs in the balance, our prosecutor takes center stage.

Unfortunately, the distracted lawyer is only able to cause a disruption, as the smells of home-cooked meals courtesy of Gousto meal delivery kits completely derail the trial.

Order in the food court

“Over the past few years, the question of, ‘What’s for dinner?’ has been overshadowed by, ‘What shall we watch?’” Oli Rimoldi and Anthony Montagne, creative directors at Mother, said in a statement. “Gousto’s Steal the Show campaign gives dinner its rightful place back as the evening’s headline attraction.”

Steal the Show sees a continuation of Gousto’s work with Mother London. The campaign is set to span 14 weeks, kicking off with the spots, and then expanding to a broader range of media channels including out-of-home, social, radio and streaming. Gousto is also leveraging neighborhood social network Nextdoor to pinpoint and engage with local communities.

CREDITS

Creative agency: Mother London

Production agency (TV): Arts & Sciences

Director: Tim McNaughton of The Bobbsey Twins from Homicide

Media agency: the7stars