It’s no secret that collaboration is essential to growth, but the how of it isn’t always so clear—and it's the understanding of how that is a true competitive advantage. Join Adweek X , a uniquely formatted event on December 4 in LA, to unlock fresh perspectives, true collaboration and growth.

To celebrate “golden hour,” the time near sunrise and sunset when outdoor environments take on a golden hue, Coca-Cola’s Gold Peak Tea created a real-world spin on an AR filter that alters reality using the beverage itself.

Rather than being tied to a social application like Snapchat or Instagram, Gold Peak’s Golden Hour filter is accessed by pouring a small amount of Gold Peak Tea into a physical lens designed to clip over the camera on any smartphone. Photos and videos can be shot through the tea, giving the results of a golden appearance.





Gold Peak

Gold Peak Tea sent the Golden Hour lens to professional photographers who captured photos that will appear on large-scale outdoor media placements. Select influencers on TikTok and Instagram also received the lens, and will share their golden hour content with the hashtag #ShotWithGoldPeak.

People can enter to win one of the limited-edition lenses on Gold Peak’s website through Nov. 30.

“As so much imagery in the world is digitally altered, it’s wonderful to see what people are doing with a photography filter that is actually real and could only be created with the quality of Gold Peak tea,” said Luke Perkins, creative group director at Coca-Cola.

Gold Peak worked with WPP Open X on the Golden Hour Lens promotion.