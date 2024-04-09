Adweek Podcasts

Going Beyond the Aisles: The Evolution of Marketing at Instacart With CMO Laura Jones

Learn about the importance of understanding customer needs and preferences

By Jenny Rooney

Since 2012, Instacart has revolutionized the way people shop for groceries by offering convenient delivery and pickup services from local stores. As the company continues to expand its market presence and innovate its offerings, CMO Laura Jones has been at the helm of crafting and executing Instacart’s marketing strategy.

In this week’s episode of Marketing Vanguard, host Jenny Rooney sits down with Jones to discuss her background at companies like Uber, Google, Visa and her strategies as a marketing leader at Instacart.

Throughout the conversation, Jones emphasizes the importance of understanding customer needs and preferences. “At Instacart, our primary focus is on delivering value to our customers,” she explained. “We strive to anticipate their needs and provide personalized experiences that exceed their expectations.” Listen to this week’s episode to learn valuable insights into the marketing strategies and principles that have propelled Instacart’s success.

Jenny Rooney

