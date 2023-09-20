The introduction of Coca-Cola’s “Real Magic” marketing platform two years ago has helped the brand celebrate the unexpected moments that elevate everyday life.

And like so many other brands, the beverage giant has more recently turned to generative AI to bolster “Real Magic” through innovative design and unique experiences, all while harnessing the holy grail of marketing: first-party data.

With fast-paced adoption of GenAI, the 130-year-old brand has rolled out its first AI-created limited edition flavor, Y3000 Zero Sugar, through the Coca-Cola Creations platform.

Coca-Cola Creations, developed not long after the “Real Magic” platform, designs products intended to appeal to younger consumers through external collaborations.