Generative AI Is More Than a Marketing Gimmick for Coca-Cola

Innovation that gets closer to the customer and drives sales

an astronaut holding a bottle of coca-cola
Coca-Cola has been experimenting with AI experiences to gather first-party data.Coca-Cola
By Stephen Lepitak

The introduction of Coca-Cola’s “Real Magic” marketing platform two years ago has helped the brand celebrate the unexpected moments that elevate everyday life.

And like so many other brands, the beverage giant has more recently turned to generative AI to bolster “Real Magic” through innovative design and unique experiences, all while harnessing the holy grail of marketing: first-party data.

With fast-paced adoption of GenAI, the 130-year-old brand has rolled out its first AI-created limited edition flavor, Y3000 Zero Sugar, through the Coca-Cola Creations platform.

Unlike in editorial, the commercial benefits of the technology are already here.

Coca-Cola Creations, developed not long after the “Real Magic” platform, designs products intended to appeal to younger consumers through external collaborations.

Stephen Lepitak

Stephen is Adweek's Europe bureau chief based in Glasgow.

