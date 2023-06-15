Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at Dakota Media, Converse, UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.
Each February since 2017, the National Hockey League has touted its “Hockey Is for Everyone” month, focusing on DEI initiatives. Anheuser-Busch InBev has claimed in its corporate diversity, equity and inclusion statement that “a future with more cheers is one where everyone belongs.” And Target touts on its website, “Being true to yourself and your community is something to celebrate, all year long.”
Their Pride-celebrating, diversity-embracing webpages still say that. But as Pride Month arrives, they haven’t just backpedaled from those ideals this year—they’ve seemingly sprinted in the opposite direction.
Earlier