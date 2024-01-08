Frito-Lay Gives NFL Fans Taste of Victory in Pre-Super Bowl Ad

The evolution of digital marketing isn’t slowing down—and neither should you. Connect with a community of brand pros and content creators at Social Media Week to learn how to keep pace with the trends, challenges and technology. Register now to save 35% .

What did Frito-Lay see as the common thread linking Rob Gronkowski, Marshawn Lynch and Troy Polamalu?

Football? Sure. Super Bowl champions? Definitely: Polamalu with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2006 and 2009, Lynch with the Seattle Seahawks in 2014 and Gronkowski with the New England Patriots in 2015, 2017 and 2019 and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021.

Faded glory? That’s a subjective opinion. Gronkowski and Lynch haven’t turned 40, yet and Polamalu’s 42, but in National Football League terms, simply stepping away from the game adds some grey to a player’s beard and some haze to the memories of their greatest triumphs.

In Frito-Lay terms, they’re Super Bowl party chips that were crisp out of the bag in the first quarter, but left to wilt in the dip bowl until well after the final confetti fell. How do you restore that luster, that snap … that winning flavor?

In its NFL playoff campaign leading up to the Big Game, Frito-Lay uses its three NFL alums and a host of fans to posit that fresh bags of Lay’s, Ruffles, Doritos or Cheetos—collectively “The Official Chip of Super Bowl LVIII” (despite Cheetos’ puff status)—”taste like winning the Super Bowl.” Lynch and Gronkowski mull the merits of championship chips from their spots on the couch, while Polamalu tears into a bag of celebratory confetti at a barbershop—getting it tangled in his trademark locks in the process.





Frito-Lay begins its march to the Super Bowl by putting confetti in Troy Polamalu’s hair. Frito-Lay

The 30-second “Taste of Super Bowl” spot from Frito-Lay’s in-house team debuts during the NFL playoffs Jan. 13 on Fox and will run through Super Bowl LVIII. Frito-Lay has products with the “Taste of Super Bowl” stamp on shelves now, and is heading to Big Game site LasVegas to set up a “Chip Strip” Super Bowl activation on the Brooklyn Bridge at the New York, New York Hotel Feb. 7 through 11.

Fans in Vegas can play the Frito-Lay Snackpot game, take vows in its Cheetos Chapel and have a seat in a flamin’ hot vehicle on the Vegas Strip. As Frito-Lay’s championship trio knows, the taste of victory lingers, but a Super Bowl experience has a far longer shelf life.