Ford's Global Chief Marketing Officer Suzy Deering Departs

Automotive giant Ford’s first global chief marketing officer Suzy Deering is set to leave the automaker after two years.

Deering, who joined from online marketplace eBay in 2020, will leave Friday. She does so after the Motor Company saw sales increase 16% to 464,674 units during the third quarter of 2022 in the United States.

During her tenure, Deering oversaw brand communication, e-commerce and digital strategy, as well as the go-to-market strategy for Ford Blue.

In a brief statement, Kumar Galhotra, president, Ford Blue said: “We thank Suzy for her contributions to Ford and wish her all the best in the future.”

In announcing her departure, Ford also declined to elaborate on the reason, but it has said that her Deering’s successor “would be the subject of a future announcement.”

Writing on Linkedin, Deering explained that she joined Ford “because of the mission and belief in what is possible now and for the next 100 years.” She continued to explain that there had been “a lot of change” but described the future as “clearer and more spectacular.”

“I’ve made the decision that it is time for me to move on and let the team fly. My respect for the team and what’s ahead as Ford evolves and lands the new brand positioning and the new brand design system will elevate the brand to greater heights,” she added.

“Lean on the strength of a clear company purpose that is driving the overall company mission. It will bring me great joy to see the fruit of the labor of standing up an in-house eCommerce business to support the needs and expectations of the customer,” Deering continued.

“The shift to focusing on the customer and aligning all aspects of the business to exceed their expectations isn’t easy, but I believe in what’s possible and what’s ahead,” she explained before thanking the company and revealing her plan to spend time with family.