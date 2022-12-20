On Jan 25, join experts at Adweek Outlook 2023, a live virtual event, for trend forecasting, tips and tools. Register Now.
Kristyn Cook has never served a day as a company’s chief marketing officer.
When she assumes that role for State Farm on Jan. 1, 2023, however, she’ll do so having lived with parents who were State Farm agents since she was 11, opening her own State Farm agency in Chicago 15 years ago and helping outgoing CMO Rand Harbert revive the insurance company’s “Like a good neighbor” slogan and develop the Jake From State Farm character.