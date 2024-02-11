Announcing! Brandweek is headed to Phoenix, Arizona this September 23–26. Join us there to explore the future of marketing, discover cutting-edge strategies and network with the best in the business.

Rob Gronkowski blew it last year in FanDuel’s “Kick of Destiny.” This year, in his first kick before kickoff, Gronk missed again.

For the second year in a row, FanDuel centered its Super Bowl campaign around Gronk’s ability to kick a ball through the uprights. He got another shot just before Super Bowl 58 and blew it, shanking the kick wide right.

FanDuel

Maybe blame the helmet, an old school single bar facemask that looked like Gronk was squeezed into.

In the spot in the game, a brief clip of the kick is shown, then John Cena is seen celebrating the miss. Cena was in an earlier spot as Gronk’s supposed replacement before Gronk decided to kick again. Then, the action turns to a dejected Gronk, as Weathers is seen saying, “You gave it all you got.” Then a short memorial to Weathers is given at the end.

FanDuel

The brand’s Super Bowl lead-in spot featured Carl Weathers, but the Rocky and Mandalorian actor died before the game.

FanDuel

The brand issued a statement after Weathers’ death.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Carl Weathers. Throughout his life, Carl was an iconic talent who had a profound impact on the people he worked with on and off the screen. FanDuel was fortunate to have had an opportunity to work with him during our Super Bowl campaign. We are adjusting our campaign accordingly out of respect for the family during their time of grief.”

The kick marks the second year in a row for a miss. We’ll see if the brand brings him back for a third try.

For the latest Super Bowl 58 advertising news—who’s in, who’s out, teasers, full ads and more—check out ADWEEK’s Super Bowl 2024 Ad Tracker and the rest of our stories here. And join us on the evening of Feb. 11 for the best in-game coverage of the commercials.