He kicks, he misses!

Former football star Rob Gronkowski has been very publicly training for his post-NFL moment for over a month. Sportsbook FanDuel enlisted the affable retired Pro Bowl tight end to kick a football—not something he ever trained for during his playing days—live during a third quarter Super Bowl 57 commercial break to help make bettors rich.

If he converted the Kick of Destiny, fans who made a Super Bowl bet on FanDuel’s Sportsbook would win a share of a $10 million pot.

The ad showed Gronkowski in a FanDuel football uniform lining up for a field goal kick as his coach, Adam Vinatieri, and a crew of people, including the Gronkowski family, looked on at an empty upright setup in the desert. The kick just missed wide left, as Gronkowski crumpled to the turf and the crew rushed around him.

Even with the miss, FanDuel said it would still give fans a piece of $10 million in bonus bets. Those fans are supposed to check their accounts on Feb. 13 to see what they have won.

A tweet by FanDuel confirmed that Gronkowski had indeed missed, saying it was “Juuuuust a bit outside.”

Juuuuust a bit outside 💨😅 Gronk’s kick was no good, but we’re still giving everyone who qualified a piece of $10,000,000 in Bonus Bets!#KickOfDestiny pic.twitter.com/2wvqrRPDFA — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) February 13, 2023

The kick was the culmination of a campaign that has found Gronkowski taking a call from his agent, training for the kick and taking uncomfortable questions from the media. The campaign was created with Wieden+Kennedy New York.

The FanDuel stunt wasn’t the only Super Bowl-related event for Gronkowski, who also hosted his own music festival called Gronk Beach. It was created with agency Medium Rare and the party offered brands a chance to market during Super Bowl Weekend through the live event.