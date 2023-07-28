Don't miss Brandweek, Adweek's ultimate experience for marketers, September 11-14 in Miami. Connect with peers and gain insights and inspiration from top brand marketers and industry icons at Glossier, Coca-Cola, Taco Bell and more. Register.
F1 is growing in popularity worldwide—especially in the Netherlands thanks to Dutch driver Max Verstappen, who has been the world champion for the past two years. Dutch brewer Heineken is tapping into that enthusiasm by making Verstappen the face of its new responsible drinking campaign.
Created by Publicis Groupe agency Le Pub and directed by Bradley & Pablo through production company Prettybird, “The Best Driver” is set to The Beatles’ iconic track “Drive My Car.” The spot shows Verstappen out drinking with friends, who repeatedly make him serve as the designated driver because the racer is the best driver in the group.
He grows increasingly exasperated with chauffeuring the rowdy group through rain and snow, until he begs off by drinking a Heineken. As a friend reluctantly takes the wheel, Verstappen reveals he was actually drinking the brand’s nonalcoholic Heineken 0.0.
“As an F1 driver, making the right choices both on and off the track is vitally important for success,” Verstappen said in a statement. “When driving, having that clarity and single-mindedness, particularly when it comes to safety, is crucial.”
Part of the brand’s ongoing “When You Drive, Never Drink” program, the new campaign launched across social media and digital out-of-home platforms and will roll out globally throughout 2023.
“‘When You Drive, Never Drink’ is a message we are very passionate about, and continues to be at the forefront of our long standing partnership with F1,” global head of Heineken brand Bram Westenbrink said in a statement. “As the racing season begins to heat up over the summer months, we are excited to launch the latest phase of this campaign which we first kicked off in 2016.”
