Don't miss Brandweek , Adweek's ultimate experience for marketers, September 11-14 in Miami. Connect with peers and gain insights and inspiration from top brand marketers and industry icons at Glossier , Coca-Cola , Taco Bell and more. Register .

F1 is growing in popularity worldwide—especially in the Netherlands thanks to Dutch driver Max Verstappen, who has been the world champion for the past two years. Dutch brewer Heineken is tapping into that enthusiasm by making Verstappen the face of its new responsible drinking campaign.

Created by Publicis Groupe agency Le Pub and directed by Bradley & Pablo through production company Prettybird, “The Best Driver” is set to The Beatles’ iconic track “Drive My Car.” The spot shows Verstappen out drinking with friends, who repeatedly make him serve as the designated driver because the racer is the best driver in the group.

He grows increasingly exasperated with chauffeuring the rowdy group through rain and snow, until he begs off by drinking a Heineken. As a friend reluctantly takes the wheel, Verstappen reveals he was actually drinking the brand’s nonalcoholic Heineken 0.0.

“As an F1 driver, making the right choices both on and off the track is vitally important for success,” Verstappen said in a statement. “When driving, having that clarity and single-mindedness, particularly when it comes to safety, is crucial.”

Part of the brand’s ongoing “When You Drive, Never Drink” program, the new campaign launched across social media and digital out-of-home platforms and will roll out globally throughout 2023.

“‘When You Drive, Never Drink’ is a message we are very passionate about, and continues to be at the forefront of our long standing partnership with F1,” global head of Heineken brand Bram Westenbrink said in a statement. “As the racing season begins to heat up over the summer months, we are excited to launch the latest phase of this campaign which we first kicked off in 2016.”

CREDITS

Heineken

Senior director global: Bram Westenbrink

Global communication director: Daniela Iebba

Global digital director: Rob van Griensven

Global communication manager: Tanya Lubis

Global head digital consumer innovation: Natacha Volpini

Global digital innovation manager: Jared Martinez Alejo

Brand global PR lead: Jonathan O’Lone

Global senior sponsorship manager: Thomas Mulders

Publicis Italy | LePub

Global CEO LePub, global CCO Publicis Worldwide and CCO Publicis Groupe Italy: Bruno Bertelli

Chief creative officer: Cristiana Boccassini

Chief creative officer: Mihnea Gheorghiu

Chief creative officer: Milos Obradovic

Global executive creative director: Eoin Sherry

Global creative director: Jack Christensen

Art director: Nicolò Pavin

Copywriter: Mattia Pavin

Global head of PR and communication: Isabella Cecconi

Groupe strategy director: James Moore

Director of comms planning: Shane Roche

Global client service director: Paola Natellis

Global client service director: Shirine Aoun

Account director: Rossana de Rosa

Account executive: Francesca Gatti

Head of video production: Anna Sica

Producer: Martina Trozzi

Dentsu

Global client director: Kate Hinz

Global strategic digital director: Ricardo Lopes

Global strategy partner: Richard Wright

Global account director: Thaiane Garrido

Senior client manager: Angelo Senatore

Senior strategic planner: Maria Lekka

Digital and social assets (Boomerang)

Chief creative officer: Eldin Fetahovic

Global creative director: Dio Santos

Creative lead dynamic: Brent Rombouts

Senior creative: Bruno Lopes

Senior creative: Victor Farias

Designer: Omar Gutierrez

Client business lead: Leila Popovych

Senior account director: Margot Corneloup

Project lead: Joyce Kooren

Dynamic business lead: Sebastiaan Poublon

Amplify project lead: Nathalie Meier

Lead digital producer: Vic Krens

Senior dynamic asset manager: Daria Lakovenko

QC and data manager: Renske de Vlieg

Post-producer: Lina Joukhadar

Editor: Rocco Tozzi

Production

Production company: Prettybird UK

Director: Bradley & Pablo

DP: Laura Meriens

Executive producer: Ted Thornton

Executive producer: Juliette Larthe

Head of production: Fiona Bamford-Phillips

Head of business and strategy: Mia Powell

Head of creative: Tom Manaton

Production coordinator: Enrique Da Silva

Production assistant: Lottie Lindsay-Beavan

Post-production

Editor dir cut: Thomas Grove Carter @ Trim Editing

Editor long formats: Claudio Roveda

Editor digital assets: Andrea Besana

Color grading long formats: Electric Theatre Collective

Colorist: Luke Morrison

Color executive producer: Oliver Whitworth

Color producer: Olivia Jessop

Color grading digital assets: Corte 11

Colorist: Luca Parma

Online/VFX: Prodigious WW

Head of post: Alfredo Beretta

Post producer: Alina Chaplygina

Online: Sandro Iurini, Franco Tonnarelli

Compositing: Adolfo Navire, Fabrizio Volpi, Jacopo Ardit

3D CGI: 22DOGS

Executive producer: Antonella Galassi

VFX supervisor: Massimiliano Pareschi

Senior producer: Giulia Lamacchia

Producer: Luca Petrini

Lead CG: Jinseok Park

Comp supervisor: Alessandro Tibiletti

Compositors: Angelo Murianni, Nadir Sanna, Luigi Mobiglia

3D artists: Marco Squeo, Daniele Zambelli, Giannicola Maccarinelli

FX artist: Matteo Finozzi

Matte painter: Manuel Bergamini

Audio

Music: MassiveMusic

Music search and licensing director: Stefan van der Wielen

Producers: Niels van der Wielen, Niels Docter & Auke Riemersma

Account director: Ella Chevasco

Publisher: Sony Publishing

Song: Drive My Car – The Beatles

Sound design and mix long formats: Screenplay

Audio post production digital assets: 750mph

Sound design and mix: Marcin Pawlik

Audio producer: Olivia Ray

Post-production digital and social assets (Boomerang)

Post producer: Lina Joukhadar

Offline/online editor: Ane Zabala

Grading: Shebanjah Klaasen, Cyriel Roumen

Motion designer: Lenisio Jardim

Compositor: William Martens

Edit overview: Mike Duistermaat