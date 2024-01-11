The evolution of digital marketing isn’t slowing down—and neither should you. Connect with a community of brand pros and content creators at Social Media Week to learn how to keep pace with the trends, challenges and technology. Register now to save 35% .

To promote the release of rapper 21 Savage’s latest album, american dream, on Jan. 12, Epic Records partnered with creative company Mojo Supermarket to release an augmented reality TikTok filter intended to be used by immigrants.

The Dare to Dream filter can be accessed by searching TikTok’s Effects menu. The filter will first prompt the user to answer whether they’re an immigrant, and if they select “Yes,” a preview from the american dream album will play as graphics inspired by a green card and an animated picture of the artist appear on the screen through augmented reality.

If they select “No,” they’ll be told the filter is “for immigrants only.” (21 Savage is from Great Britain and was arrested in 2019 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement for being in the U.S. illegally.)

“Mojo Supermarket’s creative approach to music marketing caught our eye at the Music Clios two years ago, and we’re thrilled to have finally found the perfect project to collaborate on that creatively utilizes the biggest social platform in the world to promote one of the most anticipated albums of the year,” said David Bell, evp and head of marketing at Epic Records.

Mojo Supermarket and social tech agency GoSpooky created the Dare to Dream filter.