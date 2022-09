The countdown to Brandweek is on! Join us, Sept. 12-16, to identify new growth opportunities, solve challenges and connect with power players. View the lineup and secure your pass .

European energy company Vattenfall aims to create the first truly fossil fuel-free vehicle by 2025. It has been working alongside the Swedish manufacturer of electric motorcycles, Cake, on the long-term project—which has been given a demonstration using a glass cube filled with CO2 and “the cleanest dirt bike ever.”