Drake Makes Concertgoers Cry Using AR Snapchat Filter

Rapper Drake is incorporating augmented reality into his It’s All a Blur tour by overlaying Snapchat’s popular Crying Lens on concert attendees.

During Drake’s performance of “Laugh Now Cry Later,” the stage screens will show audience members with the Crying Lens applied to their faces through augmented reality in real time, making it appear as though they are crying.

The lens can be seen in action in the video below, which contains mature language:

The tech is powered by Snapchat’s Camera Kit, which allows companies to use Snap AR in their own apps, websites and physical locations.

“Snap’s augmented reality offers artists new ways to enhance their live performances to deepen connections with fans,” said Manny Adler, Snap’s head of music strategy. “We’re thrilled to see Drake use Camera Kit to integrate our viral Crying Lens into his tour, and are loving the fan reactions when they see themselves on the stage screen. We can’t wait to see how other artists use it!”

Snapchat said the Crying Lens has been used in its app more than 1 billion times.

Drake isn’t the first musician to utilize Snapchat’s Camera Kit during on-stage performances. British rock band Duran Duran used the technology during their recent U.K. and ongoing U.S. tour to apply filters like the Spider on Face Lens and Black Eye Lens to the band and audience members in real time.

Outside of music, the Los Angeles Rams have used Camera Kit at SoFi Stadium during football games.