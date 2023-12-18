Dove Returns to the Super Bowl With Body Positivity Spot to Help Keep Girls in Sports

The evolution of digital marketing isn’t slowing down—and neither should you. Connect with a community of brand pros and content creators at Social Media Week to learn how to keep pace with the trends, challenges and technology. Register now to save 35% .

Dove hasn’t been a part of the Super Bowl for 14 years, but now the brand is returning to the Big Game thanks to an effort with Nike to promote body confidence in girls and keep them playing the sports they love.

The 30-second spot will premiere during the first quarter of football’s biggest night. After making its mark in 2006 with a Super Bowl ad surrounding the importance of boosting self-esteem in young girls, Dove will return with a similar focus promoting body positivity.

Dove, building on its commitment to self-esteem, co-commissioned research to understand the impact of body dissatisfaction on girls in sports. The results found that 45% of teenage girls globally drop out of sports due to low body confidence. To combat that, Dove and Nike partnered to create Body Confident Sport, a set of coaching tools to build body confidence in girls 11 through 17, and that research and program will fuel the Super Bowl message.

“Dove is on a mission to make sports a place where all girls can thrive and feel like they belong,” said Leandro Barreto, senior vice president, Global Dove Masterbrand, in a statement.

Barreto went on to say that the frequency of negative body talk and focus on appearance over ability in sports can harm girls’ body confidence, and Dove is using advertising’s biggest stage to drive meaningful awareness for the important issue to help girls stay in sports. The brand is using the hashtag #KeepHerConfident to draw attention to the movement.

Dove claims to be the largest self-esteem education provider in the world through its Dove Self-Esteem Project, which has reached more than 100 million young people with no-cost tools and resources since its inception in 2004 and is on track to reach 250 million young lives by 2030.

The brand was last in the Super Bowl in 2010 with its “Journey to Comfort” ad for Men + Care. But its body confidence movement hasn’t been part of the game since 2006.