Once Again, Dove Shows How to Put Brand Purpose Into Action

The negative impact of social media is back in the headlines, and Dove’s latest campaign film, The Cost of Beauty, depicts just one of the real stories that happen when girls and women are faced with impossible standards of beauty.

In the film, a woman named Mary develops an eating disorder as a result of consuming unrealistic images. The cost of beauty for Mary is a battle for her life.

While social media can foster innovation and build community, it’s also one of the biggest threats to children: 8 in 10 youth mental health specialists say that social media is fueling a youth mental health crisis. For young girls, the impossible—and, often, unhealthy—beauty standards they see online can lead to a negative body image, eating disorders and even suicidal thoughts.

Dove’s ongoing campaign calling out these toxic standards shows how brands can take on the responsibility of using their platforms to be a force for good, especially when our policymakers aren’t stepping up to intervene.

Understand how you can have an impact

When it comes to personal health, Dove has evolved from a bar soap to an agent of change. The brand started the work of challenging beauty standards back in 2004 with “The Dove Campaign for Real Beauty,” which used real women of different races and body types. The brand’s marketers understand that they can have an impact on the specific challenge of toxic beauty standards.

Marketers, do the research on where your brand has the credibility to stand up for issues that matter to your consumers. Don’t race to start talking about climate change, anti-Asian hate crimes, the caregiver crisis or any other issue without understanding whether you can make a credible impact. Attaching your brand to an issue where consumers don’t see the connection can do more harm than good.

Amplify your consumers’ voices

Dove has an incredible track record of amplifying what its consumers are saying. The brand understands that its purpose is to amplify Mary’s voice, that it is her story to share with the world in her own images and words. And in turn, consumers see themselves in Mary’s story.

Marketers, it’s time to think bigger. Don’t simply use consumer insight to develop a product or “check the box” for a campaign idea.

Find insights that really connect to a bigger story that reveals the consumer’s journey, the ups and downs, the struggles and the wins, the highs and the lows. Because when you amplify the voice of one consumer, you amplify and connect to many more.

Take a stand

According to a survey commissioned by the Dove Self-Esteem Project, about 76% of young people in the U.S. say social media makes them want to change their appearance. Mary’s story is the story of so many young girls around the world.

The film, which has been viewed more than 19 million times, is part of a joint campaign with advocacy groups Common Sense Media and ParentsTogether Action to advance the Kids Online Safety Act in Congress. The legislation would create design standards and safeguards that protect children online.

Brands can play a role in creating a more equitable society and standing up for their consumers. Partnering with nonprofits and community-based organizations is an important way to build a brand’s understanding of the issues and earn credibility when it comes to taking action. In turn, brands can use the power of their platforms to support meaningful legislation.

The Cost of Beauty and political activism are meaningful steps to ensuring that Mary’s story does not continue to be repeated. We need more brands like Dove working to solve societal problems.

This story is part of Adweek’s Creativity x Culture digital features package, which spotlights the people, marketing strategies and creativity driving lasting cultural and societal change.