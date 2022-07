How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade , Marriott , Alo Yoga , Campbell's , Uncommon James and more. Book now .

Do you like cinnamon apple pie? How often do you eat bananas? What about fresh rosemary—love it or leave it? These might be questions you’d expect from a waiter, not a whisky or vodka brand, but that’s about to change if Diageo has anything to do with it.