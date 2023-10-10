Learn the ins, outs, dos and don’ts of creator marketing at Social Media Week Europe this 10–11 October in London. Register for your in-person or virtual pass .

In a recent interview at Brandweek, Mayur Gupta, CMO of Kraken, shared his unique journey and perspectives on the role of marketing leadership in driving business growth. Gupta’s background as an engineer has provided him with a valuable systems thinking approach to marketing, allowing him to navigate the complex landscape where technology, data, and creativity converge.

In a candid conversation, Gupta emphasized the importance of balancing short-term impact and long-term brand building, stating, “The resilient brands are the ones that truly believe in the serendipity and irrationality of marketing.”

Gupta also shed light on Kraken’s mission-driven approach, exemplified by their recent partnership with Williams Racing in Formula 1, where they used prime real estate on the racing cars to educate the world about the potential of cryptocurrency. He explained, “We are founded by two incredible co-founders who are literally crypto OGs … we needed a platform to reach hundreds of millions of people around the world to educate them about the substance of crypto, not just the volatility.”

Listen to this episode to hear how Gupta is showcasing the dynamic and mission-driven nature of marketing leadership in the crypto industry.

