Impact Through Relationships With Dara Treseder

In a dynamic conversation at Brandweek, Dara Treseder, CMO of Autodesk, shared insights on marketing leadership and the transformative power of creativity.

Her journey to chief marketing officer began at GE Business Innovations and GE Ventures, where she learned impactful lessons from influential leaders like Sue Siegel and Beth Comstock.

Treseder later moved into startups, proving her adaptability and resilience in environments with limited resources. Her experiences at Carbon and Peloton further solidified her commitment to being a business leader, not just a CMO.

On this episode of Marketing Vanguard, hear Treseder’s valuable advice for aspiring marketing leaders.

