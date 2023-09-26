Learn the ins, outs, dos and don’ts of creator marketing at Social Media Week Europe this 10–11 October in London. Register for your in-person or virtual pass .

In this captivating interview, Raja Rajamannar, chief marketing and communications officer and president of healthcare business at Mastercard, shares his remarkable journey from a background in chemical engineering to becoming a marketing visionary.

Rajamannar’s passion for learning is deeply ingrained in his DNA, dating back to his childhood. He follows a routine that has become a cornerstone of his life: dedicating at least five and a half hours every weekend to pure, uninterrupted learning. This commitment, he explains, is his form of self-indulgence—a testament to his unwavering dedication to personal growth.

Listen to this episode to discover how Rajamannar’s commitment to learning and innovation has shaped his career and the marketing industry as a whole.

