Dave Grohl Thanks Canada in Crown Royal's Super Bowl Spot

A series of teasers has seen Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl teasing his Super Bowl spot for Diageo whisky brand Crown Royal. (He’s apparently also a fan.)

In those teasers were hints of the main spot, which will run in the third quarter of the Big Game after halftime.

The 30-second spot finds Grohl in a recording studio in front of a mixing board. He turns to the camera and says, “Today, let’s thank Canada.” He then launches into a list of the great things to come out of the Great White North, starting with music from artists including Rush, Joni Mitchell, Oscar Peterson and Celine Dion.

Next come heroes of comedy like Eugene Levy and Martin Short.

From there, Grohl goes into thanking Canada for inventions one might not know come from that country, including peanut butter, the paint roller, the egg carton, the ironing board, the whoopie cushion and even football. The spot ends with Grohl in front of a purple Crown Royal flag saying, “Thank you, Canada.”

The ad was created by Anomaly and directed by Jake Scott of RSA Films. The intention of the campaign is to build on the brand’s six-year partnership as the official whisky sponsor of the NFL and its legacy of generosity.

The first few teasers built up the Canadian thank you, with Grohl reading a list of items but without context.

Another shows him saying “thank you” into a microphone in several different ways.