Cyberdefense Taken Too Literally in Comedic Orange Campaign

With online crime and hacks an always present danger, the expert cybersecurity business unit of the Orange Group named Orange Cyberdefense aims to build a safer society. With attacks having increased by 13% on the previous year, the organization has released its first international brand campaign to warn small and medium-sized businesses of the threat.