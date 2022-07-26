Customer Experience in the Age of AI  

How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade , Marriott , Alo Yoga , Campbell's , Uncommon James and more. Book now .

Consumers are seeking personalized and sophisticated interactions when working with businesses. To build deeper and more relevant relationships, Michael Shores, head of data science at Vista, is taking a balanced approach combining analytical and algorithmic-based strategies to communicate with customers. He joined Adweek’s Elevate: AI event to discuss how Vistaprint uses advanced machine learning techniques to optimize B2C touchpoints, the challenges involved and how to solve them.