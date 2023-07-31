Diners at the José Andrés hotspot called China Chilcano—a funky, neon-lit Peruvian restaurant in Washington D.C.—will be among the first in the U.S. to try cultivated meat beginning today.

On the menu for foodies who were quick enough to snag the limited reservations, which sold out in four minutes: “Anticuchos de Pollo,” grilled cell-cultivated chicken skewers marinated in anticucho sauce and served with native potatoes and Amarillo chimichurri.