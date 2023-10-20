Four-time Grand Slam champion and entrepreneur Naomi Osaka joins the Adweek X speaker lineup! Join her in LA this Dec. 4 to hear about her work both on and off the tennis court. Save 35% on your pass .

Interior design firm Crosby Studios partnered with fashion AR try-on company Zero10 to add augmented reality features to the Crosby Studios x Fusalp collaboration inside Fusalp’s Paris flagship store. Fusalp is a French leisure wear brand founded in 1952.

The Crosby Studios x Fusalp capsule collaboration features clothing and accessories inspired by 1990s video games and the digital world. From Oct. 18 to Nov. 2, the collection will be featured in a store-within-a-store pop-up in Fusalp’s Paris flagship, allowing customers to enter a glass enclosure and virtually try on items from the collection in augmented reality using Zero10’s AR mirror.

The AR mirror will utilize an iPad controller to allow shoppers to browse the different items and capture content.

“In this particular AR experience in the Crosby Studios box, we see a hybridization of worlds – heritage and modernity, between mountain and city, real world and digital world,” said Alexandre Fauvet, CEO of Fusalp.

“With the help of Zero10, we have embarked on a journey that will redefine the future of retail, leveraging cutting-edge AR technology to merge realms and deliver a unique experience in the growing digital world.”

People around the world will also be able to try on items from the collection in AR using the Zero10 mobile application on iOS and Android devices.

“I envision the future of retail as a bridge between the virtual and physical worlds, drawing inspiration from the immersive nature of computer games,” said Harry Nuriev, founder of Crosby Studios. “In collaboration with Fusalp, we’ve crafted a captivating experience – a traveling time capsule now residing in their Paris store.”

This is the second collaboration between Zero10 and Crosby Studios, following the launch of a phygital pop-up concept in fall 2022.

“This partnership further proves that fashion brands are ready to embrace innovative and groundbreaking concepts that challenge the traditional retail paradigm. For us, it continues to mark the broader adoption of AR solutions by brands,” said George Yashin, CEO of Zero10.

“While the past year has served as more of a pilot project phase for us, we are now entering a stage where the industry is primed for change, and we stand ready to deliver. Brands could use AR try-on tools for various goals, from boosting in-store traffic to streamlining the buying process and reducing physical samples. Importantly, VTO (virtual try-on) solutions are already reshaping retail. The sooner brands and retailers realize this, the better positioned they’ll be as leaders, bringing benefits to their businesses.”