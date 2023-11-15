It’s no secret that collaboration is essential to growth, but the how of it isn’t always so clear—and it's the understanding of how that is a true competitive advantage. Join Adweek X , a uniquely formatted event on December 4 in LA, to unlock fresh perspectives, true collaboration and growth.

This holiday season, Corona is saying “Feliz Navidad” to its fans by offering them a chance to cop some limited-edition Feliz Navi-Drip.

While the beer brand is continuing its “O’Tannenpalm” holiday campaign for the 33rd year, it is also finding innovative ways to include consumers in the tropically themed festivities.

This year, Corona is taking a stylish direction by partnering with designer and celebrity stylist Talia Coles, the driving force behind Snoop Dogg’s luxurious beachside loungewear in the brand’s long-running “La Vida Más Fina” campaign. Coles redesigned the classic Corona Extra can and created a matching robe for fans who have been clamoring for Snoop’s duds since the campaign debuted in 2019.

Ugly holiday sweater but make it fashion

Both the can and robe—which Coles called “a beautiful play on the ‘ugly sweater’” with the Corona branding—are wintery blue and adorned with a mix of Christmas firs and palm trees, sunsets, snowflakes and the beach hut from O’Tannenpalm, surrounded by a filigree design to give it an upscale feel.

The “color-changing thermochromic ink technology” on the can’s exterior reveals the beach hut as the beverage is consumed.

“The holidays have long represented a moment when ugly sweaters take center stage, but here at Corona, we thought it was time to change that,” director of brand marketing Saul Trejo said in a statement. “We’re upgrading festive holiday attire from the typical ugly sweater to a cool and comfy robe, and our cans are getting a makeover that mirrors the iconic imagery of our classic holiday ad, making this the perfect pairing.”

Designing new traditions

Coles described the partnership as “organic,” explaining how the look she created for Snoop in the first “La Vida Más Fina” commercial was meant to give him a “Hugh Hefner of the beach” persona. The aesthetic took on a life of its own, she added, as fans began asking where they could find the robes worn in the first and subsequent spots.

Coles, who designs custom couture pieces for a roster of celebrity clientele under her Cisum Couture label, is the first designer to be invited by the brand to reimagine the can’s design in its nearly 100-year existence.

“I’m super psyched because it’s not just [about] wardrobe,” said Coles. “We want to create the same [excitement] with the can.”

The limited-edition cans, which go on sale on Black Friday, will be available in 12-packs in Los Angeles, Miami, New York and Philadelphia. Fans hoping to get their hands on the rare robes can scan the QR code on the back of the cans or enter the Corona Holiday Sweepstakes on the brand’s website.

Those who don’t live in the selected cities can also go to the site to watch the holiday ad, play an “arcade-style ornament collection game” to receive a discount code for Corona merch, and order their holiday party beer supply through the brand’s ecommerce partners, Instacart and Drizly.