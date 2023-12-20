The evolution of digital marketing isn’t slowing down—and neither should you. Connect with a community of brand pros and content creators at Social Media Week to learn how to keep pace with the trends, challenges and technology. Register now to save 35%.
A brutalist landmark that stretches 40 stories into the Ohio sky, One Nationwide Plaza—Columbus’ largest office building—dominates the view from nearly everywhere downtown. And while the steel and limestone facade has changed little since the building opened in 1978, things inside have changed a lot. That’s especially been the case since the pandemic, specifically on the 27th and 28th floors, home to Nationwide insurance’s marketing department.
There are now unassigned offices anyone can use, and meeting rooms wired for video conferencing. “We’ve consolidated our space so that when people are here, you’ve got a better shot at running into somebody to facilitate those happy collisions that happen when people are together,” CMO Ramon