If you want a snapshot of the sort of conflict that’s always simmering between the CMO’s office and a company’s franchisees, you might start by asking Bruno Cardinali.

For three years, Cardinali was the CMO of Popeyes, where he presided over one of the most successful promotional blitzes in recent history—the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich. Introduced in August 2019, the item awakened passions rarely seen in fast food. Customers formed lines around the block, waiting an hour or more to sample the crispy chicken breast on a brioche bun with pickles and Cajun sauce.