A new climate change manifesto will see U.K. agencies, intermediaries and clients bake greater sustainability into their working processes, including media buying, briefing and production. The declaration will seek to ensure that the industry plays its part in reaching the goals set out under the Paris Climate Agreement and reduce carbon emissions.