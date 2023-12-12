The evolution of digital marketing isn’t slowing down—and neither should you. Connect with a community of brand pros and content creators at Social Media Week to learn how to keep pace with the trends, challenges and technology. Register now to save 35% .

This year has been an emotional rollercoaster for soccer fans with Lionel Messi’s move to Miami, Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Saudi Arabia, Megan Rapinoe’s retirement following the Women’s World Cup and David Beckham’s resurgence with a monster hit docuseries on Netflix.

But while all those names have grabbed the lion’s share of headlines (and brand recognition) in the sport over the past year, there’s one name that stands out to Canadian fans that’s finally getting a moment in the spotlight. This heartwarming and tear-inducing tribute has been produced by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC), Canada Soccer and CIBC’s creative agency of record, Courage for Christine Sinclair.

British Columbia’s “Queen of the North” played her final game for Team Canada on Dec. 5 in front of a crowd of over 48,000 fans, ending a 20-plus season run that included six World Cup appearances, four Olympic tournaments (and three medals), and 14 Canadian Soccer Player of the year awards. She also has the distinction of being one of only three players in the world to have scored at five World Cups and is currently the world-record holder with 190 international goals—the most of any player, male or female.

CIBC/Courage

It is that last impressive stat that’s served as inspiration for “190 Goals for Goals,” a campaign, brand activation and celebration of the soccer legend’s historic career during her final match, featuring 190 girls, all soccer players (some of which were from Sinclair’s foundation), walking onto the field of B.C. Place Stadium—dubbed “Christine Sinclair Place” for the night—donning Sinclair’s jersey with their handwritten future goals, all inspired by her achievements.

CIBC sponsors the team and counts Sinclair as a longtime ambassador. The multinational financial institution also pledged a donation of $190,000 to the Christine Sinclair Foundation, which supports women and girls pursuing their own (personal) goals in and beyond the sport.

“Christine is an inspiration to so many athletes, women and young girls around the world and we are proud to call her an ambassador of our bank, and share her ambition of driving inclusion, diversity and equity in the sport,” said Andrew Greenlaw, vp of sponsorship, community and brand at CIBC, in a statement. “Our donation honors the remarkable impact Christine has had and the belief that she is ‘never retiring from inspiring.’”

CIBC/Courage

Courage also produced a minute-long video that ran before the match featuring several of the girls expressing to Sinclair how she inspires them both in play and in life. The partners also staged an emotional “12th Minute Takeover” in honor of “Captain Canada’s” now iconic jersey number, where fans were prompted by the stadium’s digital screens to stand and cheer for Sinclair, who was visibly moved by the celebrations.

The onsite tribute video, a teaser released before the game alerting fans to the send-off, and the summary video recapping the night, can be found on CIBC and Canada Soccer’s socials in support of the campaign.

“We were asked to create work that celebrates Christine’s career and legacy,” Cindy Marie Navarro, creative director at Courage, told Adweek. “The legacy that she’s leaving behind is creating an equitable game. But not just that, she’s inspiring the next generation of players. And, more than that, female players.”





Navarro told Adweek the work, which she calls “an amazing creative team effort,” took a month-and-a-half to produce once Sinclair’s retirement was officially announced, requiring quick movement from all the partners. The team worked with Canada Soccer to select the girls, sifting through hundreds of submissions of eager fans, players and future leaders hoping for a chance to meet their idol.

And while she admits the team and the client were thrilled with the success of the campaign and the impact they have made as a result on the lives of an up-and-coming generation, they ultimately hope that impact is far more reaching, giving the reserved Sinclair the kind of career recognition enjoyed by her more famous peers.





“Part of the thinking behind the work, and part of the brief was the acknowledgment that Christine is underappreciated in the game,” said Navarro. “We don’t want her to feel underappreciated … because she definitely is not.”