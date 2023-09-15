Join Social Media Week Europe for insights on how marketers and ad agencies can effectively collaborate with creators to drive next-level engagement. Sign up now to save 35% on your pass .

To celebrate the spookiest time of the year, food and beverage company Chobani updated several flavors of its Chobani Flip yogurt four-packs with AR-enabled Halloween packaging.

The seasonal packaging features skeletons, witches, black cats and other spooky imagery. Shoppers can scan the QR code on each package and on in-store displays to load a Trick or Treat augmented reality experience that allows them to go trick or treating by knocking on doors that appear in front of them in AR.

By using the lens, shoppers can win “treats” in the form of digital and real-world prizes like phone screensavers, coloring pages, button pins, keychains, stickers, hats and more, which will be available while supplies last.

“Chobani Flip is not only delicious, but it’s by far the most fun and family-friendly product in our lineup,” said Thomas Ranese, chief marketing officer at Chobani.

“We thought, what better time to reach the whole family than Halloween? Through festive packaging and an augmented reality experience, we’re bringing Halloween to the yogurt aisle in a way that is interactive, tasty and wholesome.”

Chobani’s AR experience also allows people to take a selfie with a mask inspired by the Chobani Flip Halloween characters.





Seven Chobani Flip flavors have received the seasonal packaging: Almond Coco Loco, Peanut Butter Cup, S’more S’mores, Cookie Dough, Key Lime Crumble, Cookies & Cream and Strawberry Cheesecake. The four-packs are available nationwide now through Oct. 31.