Chobani is on a quest to make nutritious food accessible to more people while elevating communities and making the world a healthier place. Chobani’s chief marketing and category officer, Meredith Madden, sat down with Adweek during Brandweek to discuss the brand’s transition in identity from a yogurt brand to a modern food company. Madden also explained how they use audience-first marketing strategies to recruit new consumers and bring Chobani loyalists into new categories.