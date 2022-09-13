Brandweek

From Yogurt Brand to Modern Food Company: Chobani’s Brand Identity Evolution

How Chobani ‘shook up’ its branding to capture new audiences, products

Blonde woman on stage in black clothes and white blazer.
In 2020, Chobani launched oat milk, coffee creamer, ready-to-drink coffee and probiotic beverages.Sean T. Smith Photography for Adweek
Headshot of Alexandra Bower
By Alexandra Bower

6 mins ago

The countdown to Brandweek is on! Join us, Sept. 12-16, to identify new growth opportunities, solve challenges and connect with power players. View the lineup and secure your pass.

Chobani is on a quest to make nutritious food accessible to more people while elevating communities and making the world a healthier place. Chobani’s chief marketing and category officer, Meredith Madden, sat down with Adweek during Brandweek to discuss the brand’s transition in identity from a yogurt brand to a modern food company. Madden also explained how they use audience-first marketing strategies to recruit new consumers and bring Chobani loyalists into new categories. 

Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Alexandra Bower

Alexandra Bower

Alexandra Bower is a freelance writer for Adweek.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
Linda Lee and Chris Ariens on stage at Brandweek.
Brandweek

Campbell’s Is Begging You to Stop Skipping Lunch

By Emmy Liederman

Augmented Reality

Snap, Ipsos: Consumers Begin Turning to AR for Practical Purposes, Like Shopping

By David Cohen

GroupMs Karen Blackett Promoted to President of WPP UK
Leadership & Talent

GroupM’s Karen Blackett Promoted to President of WPP UK

By Stephen Lepitak

Inside The New York Times’ Plan to Bring Ads to The Athletic
Subscriptions

Inside The New York Times’ Plan to Bring Ads to The Athletic

By Mark Stenberg

Microlearning
View All

Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox

The Keys to Building Your Customer Identity Framework

Connected TV Enables Effective Audience-First Advertising

Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care

You Might Like

Team Up With Your Frenemies to Stay Agile

By Valerie Bischak

Why 40% of TV Budgets Should Be Spent on CTV

By Justin Fromm, Head of Global Insights, Samsung Ads

Podcasts Meet the Mental Health Moment and Brands Should be Listening

By Kelli Hurley

Confessions of a Confused Consumer

By PayPal