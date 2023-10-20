Four-time Grand Slam champion and entrepreneur Naomi Osaka joins the Adweek X speaker lineup! Join her in LA this Dec. 4 to hear about her work both on and off the tennis court. Save 35% on your pass .

Cookie maker Chips Ahoy is celebrating multicultural artists with its “Happy By Design” campaign, which allows people to access an augmented reality art gallery from anywhere in the world.

For this campaign, Chips Ahoy worked with the High Museum of Art in Atlanta and Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

The AR experience allows people to place a virtual art gallery in front of them and view artwork from eight aspiring multicultural artists, including teens from Boys & Girls Clubs. People can tap each art piece to view a description of the work and learn more about the artist.

The Happy By Design AR experience can be accessed through the campaign’s website. Each time someone views the experience, Chips Ahoy will donate $1 to fund arts programming at the High Museum of Art and Boys & Girls Clubs of America.





Visitors to the High Museum of Art can also access the AR experience while inside the museum to see the artwork virtually displayed on the building’s walls. Each time the experience is used in the space, Chips Ahoy will donate an additional $1 to the museum.

“At Chips Ahoy, we’re proud to champion multicultural artists and give them an opportunity to share their inspiring creativity with the world, because a world filled with diverse art brings happiness to not only those who design it, but those that enjoy it as well,” said Sabrina Sierant, senior director for the Chips Ahoy Brand.

Chips Ahoy worked with Digitas, PxP, Denstu and VaynerMedia for this campaign.