In this week’s episode of Yeah, That’s Probably an Ad, community editor Luz Corona and Europe brand editor Rebecca Stewart chat with Chips Ahoy! U.S. senior director Sabrina Sierant.

Celebrating its 60th year around the sun, the group discusses the grandiose birthday party the iconic cookie brand is throwing (hint: It involves a yacht), walking the fine line between nostalgia and outdated messaging, and how the brand connects with Gen Z through innovative media plans and brand partnerships.

Stream the new episode below, listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, or find it on Spotify.