Adweek Podcast: Happiness and Relevance in Every Bite of Chips Ahoy!

Learn how the iconic cookie brand plans to celebrate its 60th birthday

By Rebecca Stewart & Luz Corona
By Rebecca Stewart & Luz Corona

 

In this week’s episode of Yeah, That’s Probably an Ad, community editor Luz Corona and Europe brand editor Rebecca Stewart chat with Chips Ahoy! U.S. senior director Sabrina Sierant.

Celebrating its 60th year around the sun, the group discusses the grandiose birthday party the iconic cookie brand is throwing (hint: It involves a yacht), walking the fine line between nostalgia and outdated messaging, and how the brand connects with Gen Z through innovative media plans and brand partnerships.

