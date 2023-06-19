Adweek Podcast from Cannes – Creativity, Spontaneity and Futuristic Optimism

Leaders from Colgate , TikTok , Amazon and more will gather at Commerceweek to discuss how to leverage new strategies, trends and tech to drive ROI and growth. Join us July 11–12 in NYC .

This week, the Adweek team is on the ground at Cannes Lions soaking up five days of inspiration, conversation, creativity and that blazing French Riviera sunshine. For this episode of Yeah, That’s Probably an Ad co-host Rebecca Stewart and guest co-host Stephen Lepitak sit down with Tiffany Rolfe, global CCO at R/GA and Getty’s head of creative insights, Americas, Tristen Norman to discuss what they’re looking forward to most about Cannes.





Together, we unpack what creative conversations are happening on the ground, why marketers should use the event as a chance to have meaningful conversations about AI, and what work they’d like to see win big. Lepitak also tells the story of Wunderman Thompson Benelux and Vow’s “Mammoth Meatball” – one of the favorites to win here.

And Adweek gives a big thanks to the gracious team at Spotify who allowed us to use their recording studio at their beach activation.

