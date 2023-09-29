Learn the ins, outs, dos and don’ts of creator marketing at Social Media Week Europe this 10–11 October in London. Register for your in-person or virtual pass .

Chicago Bears fans have a new way to celebrate their team before they ever enter Soldier Field for home games.

By scanning the QR codes next to statues of team founder George S. Halas and iconic player Walter Payton outside Ticketmaster Plaza (formerly Gate 0) at Soldier Field, fans can launch an augmented reality experience using the Chicago Bears Official App.

Plaques near the statues will allow fans to learn more about the Bears legends.





Fans can take photos with current team stars. Chicago Bears

Once fans scan the QR code on each plaque, the AR experience will allow them to view virtual versions of quarterback Justin Fields and tight end Cole Kmet as though they were standing in front of them. The players will “express their gratitude for both Halas and Payton,” according to the Bears. Fans can take pictures with the AR players.

“We see fans taking pictures near these iconic statues at every home game, and now to have the ability to highlight the significance of George S. Halas and Walter Payton’s careers from not just a Bears or NFL lens, but an overall sports perspective, is such an exciting opportunity for us,” said Pooja Van Dyke, director of digital media for the Chicago Bears.

“It elevates our tradition and history in a memorable way, all from the palms of our fans’ hands. Layering in an opportunity for fans to take pictures with our virtual Justin Fields and Cole Kmet will be a great keepsake for all fans who show up to Soldier Field and a memory for them to keep for a lifetime.”

The Chicago Bears Official App is available to download for free on iOS and Android devices.

The Chicago Bears are not the first NFL team to incorporate augmented reality technology into the home game experience. During the 2023 season, the Los Angeles Rams and Snapchat debuted an in-stadium AR experience in SoFi Stadium sponsored by Princess Cruises.