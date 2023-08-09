Creative Disruption

Hyper-Realistic CGI Ads Are Taking Over Your City, And Your Timeline

Does 'faux out of home' offer a glimpse of the future?

Headshot of Rebecca Stewart
By Rebecca Stewart

 

Don't miss Brandweek, Adweek's ultimate experience for marketers, September 11-14 in Miami. Connect with peers and gain insights and inspiration from top brand marketers and industry icons at Glossier, Coca-Cola, Taco Bell and more. Register.

A giant Barbie towers over Dubai’s business district, unfixing her long limbs from a plastic Mattel box as high as the Burj Khalifa skyscraper. Meanwhile, in London an underground carriage adorned with eyelashes rolls into a station, coating them with a lick of Maybelline’s “Lash Sensational” mascara on the way.

These aren’t real ads, they’re CGI creations and they’re taking over cities across the world. Or,

AW+

WORK SMARTER - LEARN, GROW AND BE INSPIRED.

Subscribe today!

To Read the Full Story Become an Adweek+ Subscriber

View Subscription Options

Already a member? Sign in

Headshot of Rebecca Stewart

Rebecca Stewart

Rebecca is Adweek's Europe brand editor.

Recommended articles