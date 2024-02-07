Announcing! Brandweek is headed to Phoenix, Arizona this September 23–26. Join us there to explore the future of marketing, discover cutting-edge strategies and network with the best in the business.

Actor Michael Cera’s recent strange behavior linking him to skincare brand CeraVe is part of a Super Bowl campaign.

A video featuring the Arrested Development star appeared today on a website called iamcerave.com. The website’s heading is, “Michael CeraVe,” with the description, “Human skin is his passion.”

In the film, Cera appears in a series of fantastical situations reminiscent of a melodramatic perfume commercial. He peeks from behind curtains, scales a mountain, hangs out with sleek male models and speaks to a dolphin-unicorn hybrid—all while claiming to have invented CeraVe products.

The L’Oréal brand confirmed that the video is part of its upcoming Super Bowl campaign, created by WPP agency Ogilvy. The conclusion of the story has yet to be revealed.

Over the past few weeks, Cera has been popping up in bizarre scenarios fueling speculation that he is connected to the brand. Paparazzi have photographed him carrying CeraVe products around New York City, while influencers including Haley Kalil and Kirbie Johnson have posted videos questioning whether the actor is some kind of moisturizer mogul.

Podcaster Bobbi Althoff recently questioned Cera about his ties to the brand on her show, The Really Good Podcast. “Let’s just say I have some skin in the game,” he says, before walking out.

On Jan. 29, CeraVe issued a statement on its social media accounts distancing itself from the actor, explaining, “CeraVe is and always has been developed with dermatologists.”

This is CeraVe’s first time advertising in the Super Bowl.

Another beauty brand, e.l.f. Cosmetics, has also entered the Big Game with its first national spot featuring Judge Judy.

