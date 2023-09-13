Perspective

Born During the Depression, V8 Is Going Strong 90 Years Later

The inspiration behind one of America's most enduring beverages

Campbell's
By Robert Klara

In 1933, the United States stumbled into the worst year of the Great Depression. A quarter of the population had no work, millions had no homes, and nearly everyone suffered from hunger. In coastal cities, children scoured the docks in hopes of finding rotten vegetables to eat. Some rural families survived by eating weeds. The purpose of a meal—often little more than liver loaf or an onion stuffed with peanut butter—was to fill one’s stomach; nutrition was a luxury.

Since malnourished Americans lacked the energy even to get out of bed, nutrition was also an economic issue.

