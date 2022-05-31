Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save.
Calvin Klein has hired Jonathan Bottomley as its global chief marketing officer as the brand seeks to navigate a fashion space buffeted by consumer demand on one side and continuing inflationary and supply chain pressures on the other.