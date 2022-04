For better or worse, American foods have a tendency to find their way to the far corners of the earth, which is why steak-flavored Doritos are popular in Europe and South Koreans give tins of Spam as gifts. But if there’s a notable exception to the tradition of America exporting all of its treats, it’s a 1.2-ounce oval-shaped confection from Britain that’s presently flying off store shelves before they all disappear come April 17.