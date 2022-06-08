Food & Beverage

Burger King's Pride Whopper Stunt Burns LGBTQ+ Communities

The campaign running across restaurants in Austria for June has received a mixed response

Burger King ad featuring two Whoppers: one with two bottom halves of a bun and one with two top halves of a bun. The caption reads,
Burger King's Pride stunt in Austria has not resonated with the intended audience.Burger King
Headshot of Stephen Lepitak
By Stephen Lepitak

1 min ago

Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save.

Burger King Austria’s attempt to celebrate Pride Month through the offer of sandwiches which have the same bun ends on top and bottom has been accused of “rainbow washing” with an initiative described as “tone deaf” and “lazy” by social media users in response to its promotion.

Enjoying your content. You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Stephen Lepitak

Stephen Lepitak

Stephen is Adweek's Europe bureau chief based in Glasgow.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
Adweek Podcasts

The Great Fail Podcast: How Kmart Went From Blue Light Special to Candlelight Vigil

By Debra Chen

Influencers & Creators

LinkedIn Creator Updates Highlighted by Extended Ability to Host Audio Events

By David Cohen

A hand holds a can of White Claw Hard Lemonade Seltzer. The photo is in black and white, except for the can
Beer & Spirits

White Claw Taps Into the Spirit of Reinvention for New Lemonade Hard Seltzer Ad

By T.L. Stanley

Illustration of six people working and sitting on top of puzzle pieces.
Measurement

To Stop the CMO Revolving Door, Bring Brand and Performance Together

By Adam Edwards

Microlearning
View All

Understanding How Social Values Can Help Brands Build Trust and Make Connections

Why Marketers Need Collaborative Work Management

The Power of Advertising on the Second Screen

Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care

You Might Like

How Forward-Thinking Brands Leverage Machine Translation for Better Results

By Deepti Velury

How Hilton, Barefoot Wines and Target Rise Above to Embrace Diversity and Inclusion

By Stephen F. Macias, President, Multicultural Marketing and Communications, R&CPMK

3 Kick-ass Creators Share Their Secrets to Twitch

By Twitch

The Art of Shopper Recognition

By Acxiom