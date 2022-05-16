Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save .

In what’s become a yearly tradition, Budweiser recently announced the arrival of limited-edition cans just in time for Memorial Day. This time out, America’s lager isn’t just going with a stars-and-stripes motif, it’s going with a new name. Get ready to pop open a can of Freedom.