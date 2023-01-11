Join us virtually on Jan. 25 for Outlook 2023 to hear from experts like Marcel Marcondes, Global CMO at AB in Bev. Register Now .

The British supermarket chain Co-Op Group has named Kenyatte Nelson, the former chief brand officer for clothing retailer N Brown Group, to lead its marketing and membership strategies.

With an annual turnover of over $13.3 billion (11 billion pounds) the business runs more than 2,500 food stores and 800 funeral homes across the U.K. It also owns the local wholesale chain Nisa, making it one of the world’s largest consumer co-operatives.

Decades of experience

Nelson will report to chief executive Shirine Khoury-Haq when taking on the newly created role of chief membership and customer officer. That will see him charged with overseeing Co-Op’s membership, marketing and brand strategies. He will also join the operating board of the business this month.

Leading the senior marketing team, his duties will also include supporting the brand’s music festival presence and its naming rights partnership through Co-Op Live, with the entertainment arena based in Manchester.

“Kenyatte brings with him a huge amount of marketing, digital, customer and brand experience—he will be a huge asset to our Co-op Group, as he leads our membership, marketing and customer activity, and we are delighted to have him join our operating board,” said Khoury-Haq.

A marketer of over 20 years, he has worked within brands including P&G, Shop Direct and fashion retailer Missguided. He was most recently the chief brand officer for online retailer N Brown Group which owns online clothing brands such as Jackamo, JD Williams and Simple Be.

He is also a non-executive director for the British Retail Consortium.

“I could not be more excited about joining a values-driven organization that touches and improves the lives of millions of people. I look forward to working with Shirine, the operating board and the rest of the team, to build on the great work that is already happening across the group,” said Nelson.