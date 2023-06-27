Brands Taking Action With Autodesk and Pinterest

Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at Dakota Media , Converse , UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

Connecting with your creative side is crucial to effectively communicate brand values. Highlighting these in marketing grows customer loyalty and strengthens reputation, all while driving the change needed in an ever-evolving market.

Dara Treseder, chief marketing officer of Autodesk, and Andréa Mallard, chief marketing and communications officer at Pinterest, sat down for a seaside chat at Adweek’s Whalar House during Cannes Lions.

The panelists talked about how they’re driving their brand missions, discovering new ideas and implementing positive change in the marketing industry.

Unleashing the creative value of your brand

Treseder kicked off the conversation by emphasizing the importance of knowing where your brand made a difference and using creativity to convey these moments.

“Unlocking creativity for your brand is telling stories of impact,” she said. “For me, it’s about figuring out what are the best ways for us to demonstrate and inspire customers and our prospects and the general audience with what is possible—and what are some ways we haven’t done that yet?”

Driving positive change in social media

According to Mallard, in the vast and often turbulent sea of social media, Pinterest serves as a beacon of hope and positivity.

“People have often called us the last positive corner of the internet—the Ted Lasso of the internet,” she said. “That’s because we’ve spent time on the emotional well-being outcomes of the people who use our platform.”

Mallard said Pinterest is on a mission to empower internet users and the industry as a whole to rewrite the rules of social media, as illustrated in the brand’s recent “It’s Possible” campaign. She said Pinterest wanted to drive the point that while it’s possible for internet users to design their dream homes or pick the perfect first date outfit, the platform’s mission is deeper than that.

“We also wanted to challenge the industry and say, ‘It’s actually possible as an industry to be a force for good.’ We just announced the Inspired Unity Pledge, and what we’re saying is it’s possible for social media to actually make you feel better after you use it, not worse.

“There are unbelievable amounts of data and research out there that says the more time you spend on social media, the more emotionally unwell you end up being,” she added. “And we think that’s unacceptable.”

Cutting through the noise

The panelists agreed that in a crowded and often noisy marketplace, brands that embrace their values and express them creatively stand out. By infusing their creative endeavors with purpose and authenticity, these brands create meaningful connections with their audience.

“It’s really important to have values and be clear about who you are, why you exist, and what you stand for—and have the courage to stand for it. It must be backed by action,” Treseder said. “As a brand, when you’re just being performative, you’re taking up space. You’re taking the space of other brands that are actually taking action. And that’s causing more harm than good—you’re creating more noise.”