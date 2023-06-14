Brands Can Learn About AR at The Lighthouse in London

Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at Dakota Media , Converse , UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

To help brands experience the potential of technologies like augmented reality and mixed reality first-hand, immersive experience studio Pixel Artworks has launched The Lighthouse in London.

The Lighthouse is open to brands interested in learning about AR, MR and holographic technologies. The mixed reality space features three areas—The Portal, Originals Theatre and Reflections—where brands and guests can try a variety of immersive experiences and learn about the possibilities available with these emerging technologies.

“We believe that The Lighthouse will be a game-changer in our industry, fusing the latest technology and creativity,” said Tom Burch, managing director at Pixel Artworks. “Brands want to use technology but often don’t know when and where. We want to change this.

“Removing barriers is vital so that brands can be braver and feel more confident that the decisions they make are right for their consumers,” Burch added. “Being independent, we have the freedom and capability to break boundaries and explore the latest immersive technology quickly; this, alongside our expertise, means we’re uniquely set up to help in this space.”

Pixel Artworks has previously collaborated with brands such as Lego, Netflix and Tiffany & Co. After being established in 2015, the company has doubled in size over the last 12 months.